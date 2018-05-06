Football: Swansea still in deep trouble after Bournemouth loss

LONDON (REUTERS) - Swansea City's hopes of salvaging their place in the Premier League suffered a potentially grievous blow as Ryan Fraser's deflected strike earned Bournemouth a 1-0 win on Saturday (May 5) to secure another season of top-flight football for the Cherries.

Bournemouth ended a run of three straight defeats when Andrew Surman rolled a 37th-minute free kick across the edge of the box to the diminutive Fraser, whose shot cannoned off Alfie Mawson to leave Lukasz Fabianski with no chance.

Jordan Ayew should have equalised minutes later only to shoot wide from 6m but although they had their chances, Carlos Carvalhal's side were unable to add to their 33-point haul in the danger zone.

Swansea, winless in seven matches, have two more games at home to relegation rivals Southampton and doomed Stoke City but Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, who could have won more convincingly but for fine keeping from Fabianski, are safe.