Football: Super subs give City 2-0 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb

MANCHESTER, England (REUTERS) - Manchester City made it two wins out of two in Champions League Group C after goals from substitutes Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden gave Pep Guardiola's side a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday (Oct 1).

The Croatians frustrated the Premier League champions with some excellent defending in the first half and all City could manage from their domination was Ilkay Gundogan's shot against the bar in the 21st minute.

The introduction of Sterling increased the tempo and width of City's play and it was the England international who broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, turning in a low cross from Riyad Mahrez after a superb diagonal pass from Rodri.

Dinamo tried their luck in the final stages but were caught on the counter in stoppage time with Sterling breaking and slipping the ball wide to Foden who confidently drove home.

City move on to six points from their opening two games after winning their first match 3-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk, while Dinamo have three points.