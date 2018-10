BARCELONA (AFP) - Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick as Barcelona thrashed a beleaguered Real Madrid 5-1 at the Camp Nou on Sunday (Oct 28) to go top of La Liga and pile the pressure on Real coach Julen Lopetegui.

Without the injured Lionel Messi, Barca ran riot with Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal also scoring, as Ernesto Valverde's men pulled seven points clear of ninth-placed Real in the table.

The capital-city side have now failed to win their last five league games.