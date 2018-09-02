Football: Stunners from Sterling and Walker give City win over Newcastle

MANCHESTER, England (REUTERS)- A powerful long-range strike from Kyle Walker gave champions Manchester City a 2-1 win over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Sept 1).

Walker's 52nd minute strike, from over 25 yards out, was his first goal for City and came after Newcastle had fought back to go in level at the break.

City took the lead in the eighth minute through a wonderful strike from Raheem Sterling who cut in from the left and beat Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka with a diagonal shot into the far corner.

Rafa Benitez's side struck back on the half hour when full-back DeAndre Yedlin burst down the right flank to get on the end of a low cross from Solomon Rondon.

After Walker's strike, Newcastle had keeper Dubravka to thank for keeping them within a goal - he produced a brilliant triple save to foil Fernandinho and two efforts from David Silva.