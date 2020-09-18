Football: Thiago pens long-term deal with Liverpool, bids emotional farewell to Bayern

LONDON (AFP) - Thiago Alcantara on Friday (Sept 18) signed a long-term deal with Liverpool but the Spanish midfielder admitted leaving Champions League winners Bayern Munich was the most difficult decision of his career.

His move reportedly cost Liverpool an initial fee of £20 million (S$35.2 million), with a further £5 million to follow in add-ons.

The 29-year-old is believed to have agreed a four-year deal with the Reds.

He told Liverpoolfc.com after signing the deal: "I think it's an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here.

"When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can - and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.

"It also (has) this kind of family (feelings) that I need because we (like to) have a very close relationship with the club and I think I will feel this, I will have this feeling, with this club as well."

Thiago joined Bayern as Pep Guardiola's first signing in 2013 but with a year left on his contract, he had stalled over signing an extension.

He enjoyed a trophy-filled stay in Germany, winning seven Bundesliga titles, four German Cups, the Club World Cup and the Champions League last month in Lisbon.

In a message posted on Twitter, he said leaving Bayern had been a gut-wrenching decision.

"I have made the most difficult decision of my sports career," he wrote.

"I will close this chapter on this wonderful club where I have grown as a player for seven years. Triumphs, joy and also hard times.

"But what I am most proud of is that I arrived in Munich as a young man filled with dreams and now I will leave completely fulfilled with a club, a history and a culture."

Für immer dankbar, @fcbayern ! Bayern wird immer ein Stück Heimat für mich sein. #MiaSanMia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aFlWADLvFQ — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 18, 2020

Thiago said he had decided to seek a fresh challenge before his career ends.

"Here, I learnt to love a tradition that I am now saying goodbye to, but which I will never forget," he said.

"I have experienced fantastic moments: in this city... with my Bavarian family who treated me so well and loved me every second.

"My decision is purely of a sporting nature. As a soccer player I want new challenges to develop myself further."