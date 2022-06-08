Football: StarHub price plans for EPL a marketing coup, say analysts

Even as electricity, fuel and food prices continue to rise in Singapore, StarHub appeared to be bucking the trend on Wednesday (June 8) by reducing the monthly subscription fee to watch the English Premier League (EPL).

While some may question if the move to charge between $19.99 and $39.99 - without minimum contracts - for football's crown jewel makes business sense in today's climate, StarHub's consumer business group chief Johan Buse hopes this will allow them to add more users to their current base of 450,000 subscribers.

He said: "We believe there is an unserved segment in the market. We run the numbers at length. We are very convinced for many different reasons that this is a very profitable case business.

"By making it affordable, we are convinced many more fans in Singapore will take the opportunity to watch Premier League in its full glory."

Analysts The Straits Times spoke to felt that StarHub had pulled off a marketing master stroke with its EPL price plans, even if some consumers may end up paying more than they had done previously if they want to watch not only EPL but also other sports content.

For example, non-StarHub subscribers have to pay $39.99 per month after the early-bird promotion for Premier+ to get their EPL fix, and either $25.99 per month for 24 months for Sports+ on Starhub or $19.90 for Cast on Singtel to get other sports content which includes Champions League.

This adds up to $59.89 to $65.98 per month, which is more than the $49.90 monthly fee for Cast, which carried both EPL and other football and sports content when Singtel still had the EPL broadcast rights last season.

For existing StarHub users with a mobile postpaid, broadband or TV plan that costs more than $15 a month, the difference is marginal as the non-early bird monthly fee for Premier+ is $24.99.

CIMB economist Song Seng Wun said: "It's actually quite a clever strategy to allow consumers to choose exactly what they want, as well as a price plan to pull subscribers away from Singtel for other products and services."

Dr Seshan Ramaswami, Associate Professor of marketing education at the Singapore Management University, agreed and noted that while it is widely accepted that EPL broadcast is a loss leader, StarHub can create an impact with a low entry price point and recoup the shortfall in the future.

StarHub, who reported an increase from 376,000 to 450,000 entertainment subscribers in the first quarter this year, declined to disclose how much it paid for the six-year EPL deal. In 2007, it reportedly paid $250 million for a three-year contract, before Singtel was said to have forked out $400 million for rights from 2010 to 2013.

Dr Ramaswami said: "Pricing policies for seasonal events like EPL almost always have to be tied in into a longer term strategy of customer acquisition and maintenance. The $19.99 offer is only for the first 25,000 early bird subscribers, but it creates an immediate splash of recognition for its over-the-top (OTT) platform.

"If the low entry price generates new subscribers for its many other services, and helps broaden its database of customer contacts for promoting many other products and services, then it will make up the shortfall from a higher price. Also it helps keep current Starhub customers happy with this unexpected bonus."

He added that the absence of a contract shows StarHub's confidence in their product and goes either way - users are free to drop the service and the provider is able to tweak prices and even introduce a contract in the future.