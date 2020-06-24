Football standard below par after virus shutdown: Sarri

MILAN • Serie A teams are facing a trip into the unknown and fans should not expect great football between now and the end of the season, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said after his side's 2-0 win at Bologna on Monday.

With teams still brushing off the cobwebs after a three-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic and facing high summer temperatures at the same time, the 61-year-old said viewers should expect a much slower pace than usual.

"It's a completely anomalous situation and there are no points of reference, so it's very easy to make a mistake with the physical preparation," said the Italian, whose team are four points clear at the top and chasing a ninth successive title.

"You have teams in a physical condition that's not ideal and you're going to have games that will be played at very high temperatures, so it's going to be very difficult.

"I do not predict great football because, with the high temperatures, the pace will not be very high. It will be difficult for everyone, with surprises possible in every match."

After fielding Cristiano Ronaldo in an unfamiliar centre forward role in the Italian Cup final loss to Napoli last week, Sarri returned the Portuguese to his more comfortable position wide of the centre.

The 35-year-old, who missed a penalty in the second leg of the Italian Cup semi-final against AC Milan on June 12, converted a spot kick in the 23rd minute. Argentinian Paulo Dybala then curled in a brilliant second before half-time to lift the Turin side to 66 points, four ahead of Lazio, who visit Atalanta today.

Sarri also said the start of next season would be equally tough.

"After 15 days, we will be on the pitch for the new season, and again, it's going to be a special start because the preparations will certainly not be the traditional ones," he said.

The coach, who is in his first season in charge of the team, shrugged off the criticism after Juventus' 4-2 shoot-out loss to Napoli in the Italian Cup final last Wednesday.

"In life, there are facts and there are opinions," he said.

"The media said that Juventus as a team were finished, but the standings show we are top of the table.

"We can use the criticism as motivation to get back into shape physically and mentally."

REUTERS