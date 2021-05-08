Football: Spurs' top-four Premier League bid hit by loss at Leeds

LEEDS (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur's slim hopes of finishing in the English Premier League top four faded, as goals from Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo condemned them to a 3-1 defeat at Leeds United in a lively game on Saturday (May 8).

Spurs stayed sixth on 56 points from 35 games, five behind fourth-placed Chelsea who play runaway leaders Manchester City later on Saturday. Leeds moved two places up to ninth on 50 points.

The home side dominated the first half and Dallas fired them into a 13th-minute lead when he swept a close-range rebound into the roof of the net after Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris parried a mis-hit clearance.

Son Heung-min levelled in the 25th with a classy finish after Dele Alli put him through with a defence-splitting pass but Leeds were unfazed and Bamford restored their lead shortly before half-time.

It was a sweeping move down the left as Jack Harrison released Ezgjan Alioski and Bamford tapped in the defender's cutback.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane had two goals disallowed for offside and the visitors missed several chances before late substitute Rodrigo sealed victory for Leeds when he capped a fast break with a clinical first-time shot in the 84th minute.