Football: Spurs suffer double injury blow before Chelsea clash

LONDON (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura are both doubts for their Premier League game against Chelsea at the weekend after picking up injuries in Thursday's disapppointing 2-2 Europa Conference League draw with Rennes.

Dutch winger Bergwijn limped out of the match on the half-hour mark and was soon followed by Brazilian Moura, adding to Spurs growing injury list.

The duo join forward Son Heung-min and defenders Eric Dier and Ryan Sessegnon on the treatment table, while defender Japhet Tanganga is unavailable due to suspension.

"It feels painful, it feels really bad," Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo told reporters. "They are being taken care of by the medical department, but it's been tough. It's been terrible. I must be honest."

Spurs, who reached the Champions League final in 2019, are playing in the inaugural edition of Europe's third-tier competition after finishing seventh in the league last season.

"This is football and we know it's a moment we have to overcome," Nuno added.

Spurs are seventh in the Premier League after suffering their first defeat of the season at Crystal Palace last weekend, while Chelsea are still unbeaten and in second place behind Manchester United.