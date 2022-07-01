Football: Spurs sign Richarlison from Everton on five-year deal

(REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazilian forward Richarlison from Everton on a deal until 2027, the north London club said on Friday (July 1).

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Spurs signed the 25-year-old for around £50 million (S$84.5 million) plus another £10 million in add-ons.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit," Spurs said in a statement. "The Brazilian international has signed a contract with us until 2027."

Richarlison, who joined Everton in 2018, scored 53 goals for the Merseyside club. His goals towards the end of the 2021-22 season were crucial for Everton as they finished 16th and retained their status as a Premier League team.

He also has 36 caps for Brazil, scoring 14 times.

Spurs, who finished fourth last season and qualified for the Champions League, have been busy in the close season with Richarlison joining new recruits Ivan Perisic, midfielder Yves Bissouma and goalkeeper Fraser Forster.