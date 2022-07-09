Football: Spurs seal loan move for Lenglet from Barcelona

LONDON (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur have signed France central defender Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, the Premier League club said on Friday (July 8).

The 27-year-old made 20 league appearances for the LaLiga side last season, mostly off the bench, as they finished second behind champions Real Madrid.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, subject to international clearance and a work permit," Spurs said in a statement.

Lenglet, capped 15 times by France, joined Barca from Sevilla in 2018, playing 159 games in all competitions and winning the league title in his first season.

He becomes Tottenham's fifth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Spurs, who qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth last season, kick off the new campaign with a home game against Southampton on Aug 6.