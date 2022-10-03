Football: Spurs have to take some positivity from defeat by Arsenal, says Conte

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has called on his players to "move on" from their weekend 3-1 Premier League away defeat by north London rivals Arsenal as quickly as possible.

Spurs face a tricky Champions League Group D trip to German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday, with both teams tied on three points and three behind leaders Sporting Lisbon.

"We have to play every three days, and we have to move on," said the Italian.

"We are trying to do our best, we'll continue to do this and now we have to move on quickly because on Tuesday, we have an important game.

"We have to take some positivity from the game against Arsenal and understand that we have to continue to work to improve."

Conte's men were not at their best at the Emirates but they were not helped by Emerson Royal's 62nd-minute red card, which opened the doors for Arsenal to go on and kill the game.

However, Spurs did not crumble under pressure and similar determination will be needed against an in-form Frankfurt side.

Winger Dejan Kulusevski remains a doubt for Tottenham, as is Ben Davies, while Lucas Moura is still out following his calf issue.

Europa League winners Frankfurt beat Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin 2-0 over the weekend despite playing with 10 men, and they have now won four of their last five league games.

They will be seeking their fourth straight victory in all competitions, a run that began with a 1-0 Champions League win over French Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Frankfurt's home form is not the best after losing three times at the Deutsche Bank Park this season, but they have won their last three European games against English teams.

Tottenham, in contrast, have lost their last four Champions League matches against German opposition.

Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner has urged his men to keep up their momentum for Tuesday's clash.

"We have now won four of the last five Bundesliga games... We have to keep at it and not let up," he said. "We'll be back against a very strong opponent on Tuesday."

Midfielder Kristijan Jakic is a doubt, while new signing Jerome Onguene has yet to make his debut due to a hip injury.