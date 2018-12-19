Football: Spurs extend Vertonghen deal until 2020

LONDON (AFP) - Tottenham have activated an option to extend defender Jan Vertonghen's contract at the Premier League club until 2020.

The Belgium defender, who is currently sidelined until January with a thigh injury, was due to see his deal expire at the end of the season.

But Spurs have moved to tie the 31-year-old down for an additional year and are believed to be keen to agree a new long-term deal.

A club statement read: "The club can confirm that we have activated the option to extend Jan Vertonghen's contract until 2020."

The 31-year-old joined Spurs from Ajax in 2012 and has been one of the key players in their rise to becoming an established top-four club.

He joins a long list of stars who have their immediate future tied up, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Davinson Sanchez among those who have agreed new terms in recent months.