Football: Spurs begin EPL season with entertaining 2-1 win at Newcastle, all goals scored in first 20min

Newcastle United's Joselu in action with Tottenham's Davinson on Aug 11, 2018.
Published
10 min ago

(REUTERS) - Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli were on target as Tottenham began their English Premier League campaign with an entertaining 2-1 away victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

All three goals came in a frantic opening 20 minutes on Tyneside with Vertonghen and Alli heading goals for the north London team, who finished third last season, either side of Joselu's equaliser.

The only surprise was that, after Alli's 18th-minute strike that turned out to be the winner, there was no further scoring with both goalkeepers, Slovak Martin Dubravka and Frenchman Hugo Lloris, forced to make a string of impressive saves.

Newcastle's Venezuelan forward Salomon Rondon nearly enjoyed a dream debut after coming off the substitutes' bench but his late effort was deflected onto the crossbar after a desperate block from Vertonghen.

