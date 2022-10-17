Football: SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 27)

Syazwan Buhari (Tampines Rovers)

It's been tough for goalkeepers all round in a week where goals flowed. Syazwan gets the pick for some fine stops to keep Tampines in front against the champions, with his most notable save late on to deny Nicky Melvin Singh.

Tajeli Salamat (Geylang International)

Playing on the right wing, Tajeli provided good attacking thrust from wide positions throughout the match, before finishing the match with a well-taken brace.

Ilhan Noor (Geylang)

Towards the end of the first half in the 4-2 win over Balestier Khalsa, the marauding right-back launched an attack that was well kept out. But Ilhan loitered in the penalty box and scored a well-deserved first goal of the season.

Bill Mamadou (Lion City Sailors)

Even though he made the starting lineup for just the second time season in the midst of a defensive crisis, the 21-year-old largely stood tall alongside Amirul Adli to keep Tanjong Pagar dangerman Reo Nishiguchi quiet in a 3-1 win to end a four-match losing run.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

Another match, another two assists for the brilliant Belgian, who has consistently displayed his ability to pick out his teammate. Against the Jaguars, he found Gabriel Quak twice with pin-point passes to take his record assist tally to 23 for the season.

Gabriel Quak (Sailors)

With just one start in the last six matches, Quak has not been getting as much game time as he would have liked. But when called upon, he came off the bench to score a match-winning brace and take his tally to 11 goals for the season.

Ong Yu En (Tampines)

The diminutive central midfielder makes up for his lack of size with agility and awareness. The 19-year-old produced a glorious defence-splitting pass that took out four Albirex players before Taufik Suparno applied the finish it deserved to make it 2-1.

Kyoga Nakamura (Tampines)

One criticism of the Japanese playmaker with a wondrous left peg is that he doesn't score enough, but this was not one of those weeks. He hit a shot so true and pure into the bottom corner, it gave Takahiro Koga no chance as it capped a 5-3 win over Albirex.

Kodai Tanaka (Albirex Niigata)

While he is involved in the ongoing topscorer battle with Boris Kopitovic, Tanaka still looked every bit a team player with one goal and two assists. On one occasion in the second half, he could have gone for goal himself but elected to pass to Ilhan Fandi, whose shot was saved.

Boris Kopitovic (Tampines)

Heavily involved at both ends as he stoutly defended corners and sprinted the length of the field to launch counterattacks right up to the final whistle, Kopitovic's all-round play was rewarded with a beautiful bicycle kick and a thumping finish as he leads the topscorer list by one with 33 goals.

Pedro Bortoluzo (Hougang United)

The Brazilian notched his second hat-trick of the season in Hougang's 5-3 win over Young Lions to take his season's tally to 20 goals (16 in the Singapore Premier League and four in the AFC Cup) and keep his side in the hunt to finish in the top half.