Football: SPL Team of the Week (Matchweek 26)

Syazwan Buhari (Tampines Rovers)

The Stags shot-stopper pulled off a superb double save against Hougang United with the score still goalless, and then another great save early in the second half. The stops came at crucial junctures and laid the foundations for Tampines Rovers to win 4-1.

Irfan Najeeb (Tampines)

The 23-year-old was steady and reliable as he marshalled the right side of the Stags defence. Also carried the ball out of defence well and proved a good outlet for his side going forward.

Faritz Hameed (Tanjong Pagar United)

The Jaguars' right side was solid and productive, thanks in big part to the tandem Faritz had with wingback Aqhari Abdullah. Each picked up an assist in the 3-3 draw with Geylang International, and Faritz impressed with his versatility, starting at centre-back but later pushing up to a more advanced role.

Keito Hariya (Albirex Niigata)

The centre-back put up a resolute display as he and the rest of the Albirex backline time and again repelled the pressure the Lion City Sailors heaped on their penalty box. Albirex conceded very few clear-cut opportunities as a result, as they won 4-2 to seal the SPL title.

Shah Shahiran (Young Lions)

The Young Lions skipper kept his head on a swivel to convert his 58th-minute penalty which ignited his side's comeback against Balestier Khalsa, and later picked up the Man-of-the-Match award for his overall display. The Young Lions claimed a 4-4 draw after trailing 4-1.

Song Ui-young (Sailors)

Even though he did not wear the captain's armband, the Singapore international provided the leadership for Sailors in the absence of skipper Hariss Harun. Aggressive and energetic, his display in the middle of the park lifted the Sailors for what was a great game of football.

Kumpei Kakuta (Albirex)

The unsung hero in the White Swans' title-winning match. Stood out as the best player in a high-quality battle in the centre of midfield, and impressed with his reading of the game, timely interceptions and tackles, and range of passing.

Vincent Bezecourt (Geylang International)

Another brace for the French maestro - his third in nine games - helped the nine-men Eagles salvage a point in injury time against Tanjong Pagar United. Bezecourt has relished his free role and playing off Geylang's lanky targetman Sime Zuzul.

Taufik Suparno (Tampines)

Scored twice within four minutes to help the Stags beat Hougang. The strikes took his tally to 11 for the season, and made him only the third local-born player to hit double digits this term.

Kodai Tanaka (Albirex)

The SPL's joint top-scorer took his tally to 31 goals with a fine hat-trick against the Sailors. Poached his first, then showed courage and determination for the second, and then endurance with a powerful run and finish for the third in injury time.

Maxime Lestienne (Sailors)

A livewire on the wings, the Belgian ace was at the heart of almost everything good the Sailors created. Earned a late penalty and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after he was denied by Albirex goalkeeper Takahiro Koga from point-blank range.