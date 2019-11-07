Football: SPL Player of the Year Faris Ramli joins Terengganu FA

SINGAPORE - National team forward Faris Ramli, the reigning Singapore Premier League (SPL) Player of the Year, will ply his trade across the Causeway in 2020 after he signed for Malaysia Super League (MSL) side Terengganu.

Terengganu, who finished seventh in the 12-team MSL in 2019, announced the signing on Thursday (Nov 7) morning.

Faris, 27, was named the SPL's best player on Oct 31, after an outstanding season with Hougang United. He scored 16 goals in the Cheetahs' league title challenge before they finished third behind champions Brunei DPMM and Tampines Rovers.

He will occupy Terangganu's Asean import slot, replacing Cambodian Thierry Chantha Bin.

Terengganu head coach Nafuzi Zain told the lub website that Faris was his top transfer target in the close-season, and that he hoped the wiry forward could make a big impact on the team for the upcoming season.

This will be Faris' second stint in Malaysia. He played for Kuala Lumpur-based PNKS in 2018, finishing joint-top scorer with six goals, and joined another Malaysian side Perlis for the 2019 season. But the club faced financial issues and so Faris returned to Singapore, joining Hougang instead.

He had previously told ST he was weighing an offer from Hougang, having also received interest from clubs in Malaysia and Thailand.

Terengganu are three-time Malaysian domestic champions, although their last title was in 2011. They have also won the Malaysia Cup once, in 2001.