Football: Spaniard Pedro becomes first player since 1985 to sign for deadly Roman rivals

ROME (REUTERS) - Spanish forward Pedro has become the first player in 36 years to directly cross the Rome divide by signing for Lazio after leaving rivals Roma, with a two-year deal announced on Thursday (Aug 19).

The last player to move directly between the two Rome teams was Italian goalkeeper Astutillo Malgioglio, who left Roma for Lazio in 1985.

Pedro will link up with new Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri again, having played under the Italian at Chelsea.

The Italian media said the 34-year-old Pedro left Roma after being released from his contract and has thus joined Lazio on a free transfer.

Pedro was a regular starter under Paulo Fonseca at Roma, making 40 appearances in all competitions, with six goals and seven assists but new boss Jose Mourinho has deemed the Spaniard surplus to requirements.

The forward will wear the No. 9 shirt for his new club.