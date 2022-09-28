Football: Spain pip Portugal to Nations League finals, as Czechs go down

PARIS - Alvaro Morata's late goal earned Spain a 1-0 win in Portugal and the last place in the Uefa Nations League finals on Tuesday, while the Czech Republic were relegated from the top tier after losing in Switzerland.

Portugal, winners of the inaugural Nations League in 2019, needed just a point in Braga to finish top of Group A2 but dropped to second as Morata tapped in Nico Williams' header on 88 minutes.

"When we had to stand up, we did," Morata told TVE. "If we had lost, it had to be giving everything we had on the pitch, and that's what we did."

Spain join the Netherlands, Italy and Croatia in the finals which are scheduled for June next year.

Switzerland, who beat Spain 2-1 in Zaragoza on Saturday, were indebted to goalkeeper Yann Sommer as he saved a second-half penalty to preserve victory over the Czechs.

Remo Freuler and Breel Embolo scored within a minute of each other in the first half in St Gallen, but Patrik Schick pulled one back before the break.

Schick saw his second-half penalty kept out by Sommer as the Swiss won 2-1, condemning the Czech Republic to relegation to League B.

Scotland clinched promotion to League A after a 0-0 draw against Ukraine in Krakow, having beaten the same opponents 3-0 last week in Glasgow.

"We don't want to stop, we want to keep getting better," said Scotland coach Steve Clarke.

"These players are desperate to do well for their country and they have had a great week."