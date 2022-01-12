Football: Southampton leapfrog Brentford with 4-1 victory

SOUTHAMPTON (REUTERS) - Southampton marked their first Premier League game since last week's takeover in fine style by hammering Brentford 4-1 on Tuesday (Jan 11), their biggest league win of the season.

With new Serbian owner Dragan Solak looking on at a rain-sodden St Mary's, Southampton looked eager to impress made a flying start as Jan Bednarek headed home in the fifth minute.

Brentford hit back quickly through Vitaly Janelt's superb volley but an unfortunate own goal by visiting keeper Alvaro Fernandez gave Southampton a halftime lead.

Southampton pulled away in the second half with Armando Broja and Che Adams both on target as Ralph Hasenhuettl's side won by more than a one-goal margin for the first time in the league this season.

It was only Southampton's third home win of the season and it lifted them above Brentford into 11th place with 24 points.

Brentford slipped to 13th with 23 points.

"It was the first time we've scored four goals at home since November 2017," Hasenhuettl, whose side are unbeaten in four league games, said.

"It's not very often that injury time plays out and we feel comfortable because sometimes it's tight here. Today we had a fantastic performance."

The fixture was supposed to have taken place on Dec 18 but fell victim to the surge in Covid-19 infections.

Since then the club has been bought by Sport Republic, a London-based investment firm backed by billionaire Solak, and the mood was buoyant on the south coast on Tuesday.

Bednarek just had to get his head to a typically pinpoint delivery by James Ward-Prowse in the fifth minute to give the hosts the launchpad for a vibrant display.

Brentford were not deterred, however, and equalised in stunning fashion as Janelt volleyed in left-footed from a superb cross by Bryan Mbeumo.