Football: Son ends goal drought with treble as Spurs hit Leicester for six

LONDON - Son Heung-min said he never doubted he would end his goal drought as the South Korea star responded to being dropped by hitting an incredible 13-minute hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 rout of Leicester on Saturday.

Son came off the bench to score Tottenham’s last three goals, including a pair of brilliant long-range finishes, in an emphatic victory that lifted them into second place in the Premier League.

It was the ideal response from Son after he had been axed for failing to score in his previous eight appearances.

Just days after Tottenham boss Antonio Conte had warned that no player was undroppable, Dejan Kulusevski came in for Son, who finished as the Premier League’s joint top scorer last season.

Explaining Son’s omission, Conte said: “We needed to start making rotations because playing all the same players in all the games is not good.”

The 30-year-old’s treble showed he won’t sulk when Conte wants to take him out of the firing line.

“My finishing has been poor this season. I’ve also been a little bit unlucky,” Son said.

“I was really disappointed, but I knew the goal was coming and I wasn’t worried about it. I was working hard and always want to help the team.

“I’m always having great supporters behind me and great staff. This makes me always believe and make me strong in these tough moments. I’m getting emotional to be honest, with the amazing support.”

It was the perfect evening for Tottenham, who bounced back after losing for the first time in eight games this season on Tuesday when Sporting Lisbon scored twice in stoppage-time to seal a 2-0 win in the Champions League.

Tottenham’s fifth win from seven league games moved them above Arsenal and level on points with leaders Manchester City.

Bottom of the table Leicester’s sixth successive defeat will pile pressure on boss Brendan Rodgers.

“It’s been a really difficult start. It’s my responsibility. Whatever happens to me at Leicester, whether I stay and fight on, I’ll always respect them,” Rodgers said.