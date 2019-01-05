Football: Solskjaer maintains perfect start as Man United beat Reading in FA Cup

LONDON (REUTERS) - Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed his fifth successive victory since being named interim manager as his much-changed side beat second-tier strugglers Reading 2-0 at home in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (Jan 5).

Juan Mata's penalty and a well-taken effort in first half stoppage time by Romelu Lukaku, given his first start since Solskjaer took over, sent United into the fourth round.

It was a subdued performance by the 12-times FA Cup winners at Old Trafford, where Reading impressed, but maintained former striker Solskjaer's dream start to life in the hot seat vacated last month by Jose Mourinho.

United were joined in the next round by West Ham United who beat second-tier Birmingham City 2-0 at the London Stadium - Samir Nasri making his debut for the Hammers in his first game since completing an 18-month doping ban.

Austrian Marko Arnautovic put West Ham ahead early on but was later substituted because of injury.

Premier League strugglers Burnley made hard work of a 1-0 win over third-tier Barnsley in a match notable for a bizarre VAR intervention in the first half.

Burnley were awarded a penalty for a foul on Matej Vydra but just as he was running up to take the spot kick the referee Simon Hooper indicated that the decision to award the spot kick had been reversed because of an offside decision.

Related Story Football: Solskjaer unimpressed as United ease past Reading in FA Cup

Chris Wood sealed victory for Burnley from the penalty spot in the second minute of stoppage time.

Brighton & Hove Albion beat Bournemouth 3-1 away in an all-Premier League affair with Anthony Knockaert, Yves Bissouma and Florin Andone all on target.

In the other early kickoffs, West Bromwich Albion beat 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic 1-0 while third-tier Shrewsbury Town held Stoke City, relegated from the top flight last season, to a 1-1 draw.

Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town drew 0-0.

Cup holders Chelsea are in action later at home to Nottingham Forest while Arsenal visit Blackpool.