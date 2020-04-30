Football: Singapore Vikings aim to run 1,000km to raise $20,000 for migrant workers

SINGAPORE - This Labour Day weekend (May 1-3), the Singapore Vikings Football Club are turning to a different sport - running - to help raise money for migrant workers.

More than 100 of its members will attempt to clock as many kilometres as possible while jogging solo in their neighbourhoods.

The aim is a combined 1,000km as they hope to raise $20,000 in support of the Migrant Workers Assistance Fund, the humanitarian charity of the Migrant Workers Centre in Singapore.

The social football club comprises players who are predominantly from Denmark and other Scandinavian countries.

Its charity challenge was conceptualised by the Singapore Vikings management, who wanted to help migrant workers who are living in local dormitories and have been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Within a few hours of the initiative's launch on Thursday (April 30), the Singapore Vikings had already raised over $15,000.

"We are all well and aware of the impact and upheaval it (Covid-19) has caused on the lives of the workers here in Singapore and the impact on their families back home," said the club in a statement.

"As a team, we would like to help out and show our support even if it is only in a small way. As foreign workers living in Singapore ourselves, we are extremely lucky to be exactly here during this pandemic. We hugely appreciate the great effort and efficiency with which the situation has been dealt with.

"Like many, we are certainly hoping that the coming weeks will see a decline in the number of cases and that we can all get back to doing the things we love the most here in Singapore, playing football being No. 1 for many of us at Singapore Vikings."

The Singapore Vikings also said that it hopes that other sports clubs can support the local community and the #SGUnited campaign during these challenging times.