Football: Singapore striker Khairul Amri retires from international game at the age of 34

SINGAPORE - National striker Khairul Amri, the only player to score in three Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship finals, has retired from international football.

The 34-year-old Singaporean posted on his Instagram on Thursday (Sept 26): "After 15years and 132caps...now is the time for me to pass the scoring boots to our young players as I seek to spend more time with my family and focus on my club football."

Khairul made his debut for the Lions in 2004 and scored in the AFF Championship final that year against Indonesia. He also scored in the 2007 and 2012 finals. Singapore lifted the trophy in all three editions.

At club level, he won the S-League (now renamed the Singapore Premier League) in 2013 with Tampines Rovers and the Malaysia FA Cup in 2015 with the now-defunct LionsXII.

He left the Stags and joined Felda United in May and has scored four times in six matches this season for the Malaysian Super League side.

He also wrote: "As a young boy, I always dream to play for the national football team. Watching the likes of the veterans playing, I want to feel how is it like to score in front of the Kallang crowd.

"I had the chance when I made my debut in 2004 under coach Raddy something that I couldn't forget for the rest of my life... It was only few years back when I achieved my 100 caps and captain the national team on that night in Doha.

"I have given my soul everytime I take on the pitch for our national team. Every sweat that drops is for our Lions.

"I am blessed to have the support of my family and fellow team mates whom I have played over the years. Just like me, they gives their all to the nation."

He paid tribute to the Football Association of Singapore management and the Singapore fans and added: "Thank You Singapore, Thank You Fans! Do continue your support for our Lions ! Majulah!"