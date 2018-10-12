Football: Singapore beat Mongolia 2-0 in friendly to extend unbeaten run under Fandi Ahmad

SINGAPORE - The Lions continued their unbeaten run under interim national football coach Fandi Ahmad after beating Mongolia 2-0 in a friendly at Bishan Stadium on Friday (Oct 12).

Hariss Harun stabbed home the opening goal in the 71st minute after midfielder Izzdin Shafiq's deep free-kick was nodded across goal.

Attacking midfielder Gabriel Quak added the second in spectacular style in the 82nd minute when he lobbed a stranded Mongolian goalkeeper Enkhtaivan Munkh-Erdene from 25 metres out.

Fandi, who has been appointed interim Lions coach until the end of next month's Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup, drew 1-1 against Mauritius in his first game before beating Fiji 2-0. Both friendlies were played last month.

Singapore face a tricky draw in the AFF Cup. Fandi's team are grouped alongside defending champions Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Timor-Leste.