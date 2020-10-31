Football: SingaCup moves from the pitch to the screen; event to feature regional stars in panel discussions

SINGAPORE - Over 7,500 participants and spectators have attended the annual SingaCup since its inception in 2011, but this year's Oct 31-Nov 4 event will be moved from the pitch to the screen.

Instead of an 11-a-side international youth football tournament, teams will slug it out on Fifa 21.

This year's tournament will be split into two categories - 352 international eSports athletes from eight countries will vie for the eSingaCup 2020 title, while members of the public can be involved in a 1 v 1 tournament for the Grand Champion crown.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, this year's virtual event will also feature panel discussions interviews with professional footballers and industry experts, design and skills contests, and music segments from local music celebrities.

Football celebrities expected to feature are former Everton and Australia attacking midfielder Tim Cahill, as well as regional stars like India's Sunil Chhetri, Indonesia's Stefano Lilipaly, and Singapore's Ikhsan Fandi.

Selvakumar Panneerselvam, tournament director of eSingaCup 2020, said: "An online event such as this also allows us to engage with a broader audience and bring people together through their love of the sport, creating something unique for people to enjoy from the comfort of their homes wherever in the world they may live."

Guest of honour Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, recognised eSports as an increasingly popular platform to engage youth and noted its wider potential.

He added: "To be successful in esports, you need discipline, teamwork and determination - in fact, these are traits which are equally important in any sport.

"Esports It has lots of potential to grow, in terms of industry development and job creation. The increasing base of esports players in Singapore presents an opportunity for us to nurture more youth talents, who may one day represent Team Singapore at the international arena."