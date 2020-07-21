Football: Sheffield United should be proud, says manager Chris Wilder

(REUTERS) - Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has said they should be proud of their performance in the Premier League this season despite their 1-0 defeat by Everton on Monday (July 20) meaning they have missed out on the European places.

"We've been one of the better promoted sides for a while... we aren't one of those yo-yo clubs who have come back up with parachute payments or one of the bigger promoted clubs. We can be proud of our achievements," Wilder told reporters.

"We shouldn't even be talking about a bridge too far at all. For us to be in this position in the 37th game of the season is a great achievement."

United, who are eighth, finish their campaign with a trip to 12th-placed Southampton on Sunday.