Football: Sheffield United beat Bournemouth with late winner to close in on Chelsea

SHEFFIELD (REUTERS) - Substitute John Lundstram grabbed the 84th-minute winner as promoted Sheffield United continued their unexpected bid for European football with a 2-1 Premier League win over struggling Bournemouth on Sunday (Feb 9).

Callum Wilson put Eddie Howe's Bournemouth ahead in the 13th minute, firing home after a low drive from Harry Wilson was blocked.

But United levelled on the stroke of half-time when Bournemouth failed to clear a corner and from the resulting scramble, Billy Sharp blasted in from close range.

United keeper Dean Henderson did superbly to keep out a well-struck shot from Ryan Fraser, while at the other end, another scramble saw a Lys Mousset effort blocked.

Two of the United substitutes combined to decide the outcome with Mousset finding Lundstram inside the box and the 25-year-old did well to collect and clip the ball home.

The result moved fifth-placed Sheffield United within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea while Bournemouth are 16th, two points above the relegation zone.