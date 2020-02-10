Football: Sheffield United beat Bournemouth with late winner to close in on Chelsea

Sheffield United's John Lundstram celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates during the English Premier League football match against Bournemouth on Feb 9, 2020.
SHEFFIELD (REUTERS) - Substitute John Lundstram grabbed the 84th-minute winner as promoted Sheffield United continued their unexpected bid for European football with a 2-1 Premier League win over struggling Bournemouth on Sunday (Feb 9).

Callum Wilson put Eddie Howe's Bournemouth ahead in the 13th minute, firing home after a low drive from Harry Wilson was blocked.

But United levelled on the stroke of half-time when Bournemouth failed to clear a corner and from the resulting scramble, Billy Sharp blasted in from close range.

United keeper Dean Henderson did superbly to keep out a well-struck shot from Ryan Fraser, while at the other end, another scramble saw a Lys Mousset effort blocked.

Two of the United substitutes combined to decide the outcome with Mousset finding Lundstram inside the box and the 25-year-old did well to collect and clip the ball home.

The result moved fifth-placed Sheffield United within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea while Bournemouth are 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

