Football: Serie A season to start on Sept 19

MILAN (REUTERS) - The next Serie A season will start on Sept 19, one week later than originally planned, the Italian league said in a statement on Monday (Aug 3).

The league said the decision "confirms the preference already expressed ... by the majority of the clubs in a meeting dedicated to this topic."

The 2019-2020 season ended on Sunday, having been interrupted for three months between March and June by of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will also be a shorter Christmas break than usual and matches will be played on both Jan 3 and Jan 6.