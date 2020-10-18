Football: Sergio Aguero to face no retrospective action for grabbing assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis

LONDON (AFP) - The Guardian has confirmed that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero "will face no retrospective action" for grabbing the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis during their 1-0 Premier League win over Arsenal on Saturday (Oct 17).

City manager Pep Guardiola had backed the Argentinian after he was criticised for putting his arm on Massey-Ellis' shoulder.

Aguero disputed a throw-in call which went against him early in the second half of the clash at the Etihad Stadium.

After arguing his case with Massey-Ellis, Aguero briefly put his arm around the female assistant referee's shoulder as she began to walk away.

The 32-year-old, playing his first game since June after knee surgery, was criticised on social media and his former City teammate Micah Richards said on Sky Sports that Aguero should "know better".

Former Arsenal striker and pundit Ian Wright told the BBC's Match of the Day programme that Aguero's actions were "unnecessary" and "patronising".

Under rules introduced in 2016, players can be cautioned or sent off for touching match officials depending on the nature of the incident.

But City's all-time record scorer went unpunished and in his post-match press conference, Guardiola told reporters: "Come on guys. Sergio is the nicest person I ever met in my life.

"Look for problems in other situations, not in this one."

Massey-Ellis was the subject of sexist jibes which led to presenters Andy Gray and Richard Keys losing their jobs at Sky Sports in 2011. The pair now work for beIN Sports.