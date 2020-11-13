Football: Scotland win on penalties to qualify for Euro 2020

BELGRADE (AFP) - Scotland beat Serbia on penalties on Thursday (Nov 12) to qualify for Euro 2020 and secure a place at what will be their first major tournament in 23 years.

Luka Jovic's late equaliser for Serbia cancelled out Ryan Christie's opener and took the play-off final in Belgrade to extra time, and eventually penalties.

Scotland, who have not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, then triumphed 5-4 in the shoot-out and will go on to play England, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at the finals.