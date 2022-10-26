Football: Schedule ahead of World Cup is ‘crazy’, says Chelsea’s Azpilicueta

LONDON - Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta said the number of games being crammed into the schedule ahead of the World Cup in November is “crazy” and that player welfare is being jeopardised.

Azpilicueta’s teammate N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of the Qatar World Cup for defending champions France after undergoing an operation on a hamstring injury, while English right-back Reece James is in a race to be fit for the tournament after injuring his knee.

Chelsea have three league fixtures, one Champions League game and a League Cup tie before the World Cup begins on Nov 20.

“It’s difficult and it’s sad because as players you want to go to the World Cup, but we have this schedule where we have to play for our club and do our best,” Azpilicueta told reporters on Monday.

“We are fighting a lot for player welfare because the schedule is crazy. Sometimes we have to consider everything and I think we are in conversations with (football’s governing body) Fifa. It’s difficult because I understand that the fans want to see football.

“We have five subs now, but we have in our team a couple of injuries that make it more difficult to rotate. We are playing every few days, but it’s how it is and we have to step up.”

Azpilicueta is expected to feature in Spain’s squad for the World Cup, where they have been drawn into Group E alongside Germany, Costa Rica and Japan. They begin their group campaign on Nov 23 against Costa Rica.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also been a strong critic of the congested schedule before the World Cup but the German appeared to be more accepting of the situation earlier in October.

As quoted by the club website, he said: “Between now and the break for the World Cup we are ‘game, game, game, game’. It is persistent. It is relentless. But that’s been our life at LFC for as long as I can remember.

“We have to embrace this challenge. See it as pressure of opportunity.” REUTERS