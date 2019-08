LONDON (AFP) - Alexis Sanchez joined Italian giants Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United, both clubs announced on Thursday (Aug 29).

Sanchez, 30, has endured a miserable time in Manchester since joining the Red Devils in January 2018 as reportedly the highest paid player in the Premier League.

The Chilean scored just five goals in 45 appearances for United and has not featured so far this season.