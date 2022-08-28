Football: Saint-Maximin snatches late point for Newcastle; Hammers get first win

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Allan Saint-Maximin struck a thunderous volley in the final minute to rescue a point for Newcastle United in a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League on Sunday (Aug 28).

Ruben Neves broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, rifling a shot from distance through the legs of Joe Willock and into the net to cap off a brilliant move that shifted from one wing to the other.

Newcastle had to do without record-signing Alexander Isak, who arrived from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of £63 million (S$103.2 million) last week, as his work permit did not come through in time, leaving the 22-year-old Swede to watch the game from the stands.

Raul Jimenez looked to have set the home side up for their first win of the season when he put the ball in the net in the 81st minute, but the effort was ruled out after a VAR review found that Pedro Neto had fouled Ryan Fraser in the build-up.

Newcastle dominated possession in the second half but the Wolves defence did a good job of stifling their attacking flair, with winger Saint-Maximin looking a shadow of the player who had been their greatest attacking threat this season.

That all changed, however, when he smashed in a volley from the edge of the area to secure a draw that maintained Newcastle's unbeaten start to the season and left them in seventh place on six points. Wolves are second-bottom of the table on two points.

Over at Villa Park, West Ham United opened their Premier League goals and points account for the season as a deflected effort by Pablo Fornals sealed a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Spaniard took aim from 25 metres in the 74th minute and his effort looped in after hitting Villa's Ezri Konsa.

It was reward for an improved second-half performance by West Ham who offered little before the break.

Villa were hardly much better in a turgid first half although they did have the ball in the net early on when Konsa got on the end of a Lucas Digne corner but the ball had gone out of play.

The victory lifted West Ham off the foot of the table into 17th place with three points, the same as Villa.