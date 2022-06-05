Football: Sailors sink Albirex 4-1 to make winning start in Women's Premier League

SINGAPORE - The Lion City Sailors started their Women's Premier League campaign in style on Sunday (June 4), defeating Albirex Niigata 4-1 at the Yishun Stadium.

Midfielder Nur Izzati Rosni scored a brace, while Dorcas Chu and Madison Telmer also contributed a goal each.

The Sailors, who were given a bye in the league's opening round last weekend, had the bulk of the chances early on but struggled to find the opener. Albirex's high defensive line caused problems for them and they had several of their forays ruled offside.

It was only in the 45th minute that their relentless attacking reaped rewards.

As Albirex goalkeeper Maisarah Ramat went to collect a routine cross, she clashed with defender Nur Emilia Natasha and the ball was spilled into the path of Chu, who laid it off to an oncoming Izzati to open accounts.

The Sailors doubled their lead just three minutes into the second half after an early cross from forward Sara Merican fell to an unmarked Chu who tucked the ball into the near post.

Just 15 minutes later, a cross from a setpiece by Sailors defender Nur Umairah was spilled by Maisarah and headed in by 17-year-old Canadian Madison Telmer.

In the 76th minute, an Albirex free-kick found the back-post run of Nadhra Aqilah, who headed the ball into the net to pull one back.

With four minutes left, Izzati doubled her tally after Maisarah spilled the ball again in front of goal.

In the earlier kick-off, Tanjong Pagar United trounced Balestier Khalsa 5-0 to leapfrog Still Aerion to top the league table while Tiong Bahru beat Hougang United 4-1 at the St Wilfred Field.