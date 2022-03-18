Football: Sailors rescue late point against Albirex in 1-1 draw

SINGAPORE- The Lion City Sailors rescued a point at the death on Friday (March 18) night at the Jurong East Stadium for a 1-1 draw against last year's runners-up and main rivals Albirex Niigata.

For large periods of the tie, it seemed like the Sailors were heading for their second defeat in four games, having only lost once in 21 matches last season. But in the 90th minute, referee Muhammad Taqi pointed to the spot as he had assessed that Tatsuya Sambongi had hauled Sailors forward Kim Shin-wook to the ground.

Up stepped substitute Gabriel Quak to send goalkeeper Takahiro Koga the wrong way to salvage a point. There was a sense of deja vu as the Sailors' last outing last Sunday also saw the defending champions bettered by their opponents Tampines Rovers, only for a Kim penalty to grant them three points in a 1-0 victory.

But while that was a contentious penalty decision, this time a correct outcome was reached.

Despite the late equaliser, the Sailors continued to flatter to deceive in their title defence and have now picked up just seven out of a possible 12 points with two wins, a draw and a loss - they were shocked 1-0 by Geylang International on March 4.

While Friday's game was billed as the clash of the title contenders, The Straits Times understands that both sides had to make do without some of their star players owing to Covid-19 cases among their squads.

Albirex's former Japan international Tadanari Lee and winger Masahiro Sugita, who each have a goal and two assists this season, were not named in the squad.

Former South Korean captain Kim, who has scored twice this season for the Sailors, was on the bench and came on as a late second-half substitute while newly minted Lions midfielder Song Ui-young did not make the squad. Lions wingers Quak and Faris Ramli were also included in the squad as they work their way back to full fitness although the former was brought on to score the all important goal.

The Sailors made five changes to the starting line-up that was unconvincing in their 1-0 victory over Tampines Rovers last Sunday. Out went Kim, Song, Haiqal Pashia, Naqiuddin Eunos and Saifullah Akbar. In their place, Anaqi Ismit made his debut for the Sailors while Amiruldin Asraf, Tajeli Salamat, Adam Swandi and Hafiz Nor also featured.

And given that the main cast were not in action, it was a defender that broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time after a half devoid of much goalmouth action.

A Kan Kobayashi corner found Daichi Omori outside the box and the left-back unleashed a left-footed half volley that took a deflection before hitting the back of the net.

With the latest result, the Sailors have not beaten Albirex in five league meetings, having suffered identical 3-2 defeats in 2020 before three consecutive draws in 2021.

In the night's other fixture played at the Our Tampines Hub, Tampines Rovers recovered from last week's loss to Sailors in style as they thumped Hougang United 7-1.

Boris Kopitovic scored a hat-trick and Taufik Suparno had a brace while Zehrudin Mehmedovic scored from a bicycle kick before Marc Ryan Tan added another. Shawal Anuar got a consolation goal for the Cheetahs.

ANALYSIS

The strongest test of the Sailors' title defence this season will predictably come from Albirex and despite how much the privatised club invest in their squad, they just cannot seem to do one thing - beat the Japanese side.

Both teams have played six matches since the Sailors were formed in 2020 and they have yet to gain all three points against Albirex.

Their biggest worry would be the lack of clear goal scoring chances as with the match against Tampines, they needed a penalty to get on the scoresheet.

Cohesiveness in their attack would also be crucial if they are to successfully defend their title. These are early days but the Sailors look far from the side that scored a league leading 59 goals last season.