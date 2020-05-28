Football: Rovers skipper, two Fulham players test positive for Covid-19

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - Blackburn Rovers skipper Elliott Bennett and two Fulham players have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus in the latest batch of tests conducted by the English Football League (EFL).

The EFL said in a statement on Thursday (May 28) that three people from two clubs had returned positive results out of 1,030 tests conducted.

Rovers said Bennett tested negative on May 22 but took a second test on Monday that provided a positive result, and added that the 31-year-old was asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects.

Their Championship (second-tier) rivals Fulham said two of their players had tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and were self-isolating.

The small number of positive results is a further boost to the Championship's restart plans, with the competition hoping to resume next month. Votes on curtailing the League One and Two seasons are expected next week.

At Premier League level, four individuals from three clubs were found to be Covid-19 positive in the testing round conducted on Monday and Tuesday, which included 1,008 tests.

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and are meeting again on Thursday to discuss wider issues such as the restart date, the rebate to broadcasters, neutral venues and models for how they might cut the season short if the virus means they can't complete all their remaining matches.

In Moscow, Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow said on Thursday that four of their players had tested positive for Covid-19.

The four - Dmitry Barinov, Anton Kochenkov, Timur Suleimanov and Roman Tugarev - are not experiencing any symptoms of the virus, and are at home in self-isolation, the club said.

The players' diagnosis comes after Jefferson Farfan, a Lokomotiv Moscow forward, tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

The rest of the club on Thursday travelled to a training base outside Moscow to prepare for the resumption of league matches on June 21, the club said.

Lokomotiv are currently second in Russia's top flight league.