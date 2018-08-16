Football: Rooney nets two as DC United stay hot to beat Portland Timbers in MLS

(REUTERS) - Former England international striker Wayne Rooney scored twice to lead DC United to a 4-1 victory over the visiting Portland Timbers at Audi Field on Wednesday (Aug 15), to extend their unbeaten Major League Soccer (MLS) streak to four matches.

Oniel Fisher and former Timbers forward Darren Mattocks also scored for DC (6 wins, six draws, 9 losses, 24 points), who have three wins and a tie in their past four games.

Rooney, who tied the match 1-1 late in the first half, followed the go-ahead goal by Fisher in the 47th minute with a free kick over the wall in the 68th minute for a two-goal advantage.

The 32-year-old has three goals in seven games for United after scoring 208 in the English Premier League for Manchester United and Everton.

Mattocks got his ninth goal in the first minute of stoppage time for the final score.

Samuel Armenteros gave Portland (10-7-5, 37 points) the lead in the 35th minute. The Timbers have lost two straight after a run comprising 10 wins and five draws.

Armenteros scored his eighth goal after a cutback pass to him in the middle of the box by Andy Polo, who was the recipient of a pass down the left flank by Sebastian Blanco.

Rooney equalised in the 43rd minute. He ran into open space for the through ball by Yamil Asad and put a left-footed shot past Jeff Attinella.

Fisher broke the tie in the 47th minute as the Jamaican defender scored his first goal in 45 career games with DC.

A midfield layoff by Rooney put Luciano Acosta free for a run to the box where he fed Fisher on the right channel. Fisher's shot hit the far post before bounding across the line.

Portland stay on the road with a match on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City. DC United are at home on Sunday against the New England Revolution.