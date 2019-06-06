Football: Ronaldo hat-trick sends Portugal into Nations League final

PORTO, Portugal (AFP) - Cristiano Ronaldo hit a hat-trick as Portugal withstood a huge moment of VAR controversy to beat Switzerland 3-1 and reach the Nations League final on home soil in Porto.

Ronaldo's free-kick opened the scoring midway through the first-half, but the Swiss levelled when the referee overturned his decision to award Portugal a penalty to give a spot-kick at the other end after a VAR review, and Ricardo Rodriguez levelled.

The game seemed destined to head for extra-time, but as ever Ronaldo stepped up to be the hero with two expert finishes in the final two minutes.