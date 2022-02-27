Football: Ronaldo and Man United left frustrated in goalless draw

United's Cristiano Ronaldo is consoled by Bruno Fernandes. PHOTO: REUTERS
MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at home to lowly Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday (Feb 26), denting their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League.

The result leaves United on 47 points in fourth place, two points ahead of Arsenal but the Gunners have three games in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck the post in the fifth minute with a shot on the turn and then had an effort ruled out for offside but for all their pressure, Ralf Rangnick's side failed to create enough clear chances.

United winger Anthony Elanga wasted a good opportunity after the break, firing wide after being put in by a flick from Paul Pogba but Watford defended with tenacity.

Watford remain next to bottom on 19 points, three points behind 17th placed Everton.

