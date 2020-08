ASUNCION (AFP) - Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho flew out of Paraguay in a private jet on Tuesday (Aug 25) heading for Rio de Janeiro, television footage showed, after he spent five months in detention over a forged passport.

A judge on Monday released Ronaldinho, 40, and his brother who had both been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay's capital, Asuncion.