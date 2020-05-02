Football: Roberto Martinez to stay in charge of Belgium until next World Cup, say reports

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has extended his contract up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, ending weeks of speculation about a new deal, the Belgian media reported on Saturday (May 2).

There was no official confirmation from the Belgian football association but newspapers said the 46-year-old would stay in charge until the next World Cup after negotiating a new two-year deal.

His contract was up after this year's European Championship, which has been moved back a year because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Spaniard had already said in interviews over the last few weeks that he wanted to stay in charge in order to take Belgium to the delayed tournament that will still be called Euro 2020. They are drawn in Group B and will play Denmark, Finland and Russia.

The team, who are top of the Fifa world rankings, had qualified in imposing fashion, by winning all 10 qualifiers, scoring 40 goals and conceding just three.

Martinez, the former Wigan Athletic and Everton manager, took Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia - their best performance - and is popular among the players, reports added.