Football: River Plate beat Boca Juniors to win Copa Libertadores

MADRID (AFP) - River Plate came from behind to beat bitter Argentine rivals Boca Juniors 3-1 after extra time in Sunday's (Dec 9) second leg of the Copa Libertadores final to claim the South American title for a fourth time.

After a 2-2 draw in November's first leg in Buenos Aires, Dario Benedetto put Boca ahead just before half-time in Madrid before River equalised through Lucas Pratto on 68 minutes.

A magnificent goal from Juan Fernando Quintero gave River the lead on 109 minutes and Gonzalo Martinez wrapped up victory with the last kick of the game.