Football: Richarlison strikes twice but 10-man Everton held at Wolves

LONDON (REUTERS)- Promoted Wolves needed an 80th-minute equaliser from Mexican forward Raul Jimenez to secure a 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Everton at Molineux on Saturday (Aug 11).

Everton's new Brazilian signing Richarlison scored twice on his Premier League debut for the club but Marco Silva's side had to settle for a point.

The former Watford forward, who moved to Everton for £40 million (S$70 million) in July, slotted home from close range in the 17th minute but Everton were reduced to 10 men when Phil Jagielka was shown a red card for a foul on Diogo Jota in the 40th minute.

Five minutes later Wolves drew level thanks to a superbly executed free-kick from Ruben Neves.

But Everton held firm and Richarlison struck again in the 67th minute with a delightful finish that looked to have won the game until Jimenez's header from a Neves cross 10 minutes from the end.