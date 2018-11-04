Football: Richarlison at the double as Everton see off Brighton

LIVERPOOL, England (REUTERS) - Richarlison continued his fine form for Everton by scoring twice to give them a 3-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (Nov 3).

The Brazilian forward now has six league goals for Everton, one more than he managed all last season for Watford, and his brace at Goodison Park left his side ninth in the standings after their fourth win in five matches.

The home side dominated possession and after 25 minutes were in front when Gylfi Sigurdsson surged forward and exchanged passes with Bernard before laying the ball off for Richarlison who scored with an angled finish.

Less than 10 minutes later, Brighton were level when Lewis Dunk rose above Kurt Zouma to power a header past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford following a high cross from Solly March.

Marco Silva's side regained their advantage shortly after halftime, however, with captain Seamus Coleman firing a low finish from the edge of the area.

Richarlison made sure of all three points with 15 minutes left by taking the ball from almost the halfway line to round the keeper and score, earning praise from his manager.

"Richarlison is a fantastic football player and he gives everything for us. He fights and enjoys the game. But it is not just him. For us to play well and score goals we need to do big work," Silva told the BBC.

"We were constant, played with quality. It was our best performance at home this season... it was a good and deserved win."

Brighton were looking for a fourth successive league victory but left Merseyside having conceded three goals in a match for the first time this season.

"We need to keep the ball better. Sometimes you have to accept you are up against quality teams. Keeping clean sheets is tough, especially three on the spin," Brighton manager Chris Hughton said.

"You kick on by accepting you are Brighton playing a second season in the Premier League. There will be ups and downs. We were playing a team who will push for the top six.

"You always have to look as a whole. We have had three really good results and then a bad result. We have to accept that and be better next time."