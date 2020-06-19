Football: Referees body to review tech error that denied Sheffield United goal against Aston Villa

LONDON (REUTERS) - English Premier League referees will review the goal-line technology failure that denied Sheffield United a clear goal in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday (June 17), the BBC reported on Thursday.

In the league's first match after a 100-day hiatus due to the Covid-19 crisis, Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland carried the ball over his own line in a defensive mix-up just before half-time.

Referee Michael Oliver, pointing to his watch, looked to indicate that the technology had not verified the ball had crossed the line, despite TV replays showing it was a goal, and there was no intervention from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

"Under the IFAB protocol, the VAR is able to check goal situations, however due to the fact that the on-field match officials did not receive a signal, and the unique nature of that, the VAR did not intervene," Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said in a statement, referring to the International Football Association Board, which governs the laws of the game.

However, PGMOL, the body responsible for match officials in English professional football, will now discuss how a similar incident in the future can be handled, the BBC said.

Hawk-Eye, which operates the goal-line system, apologised for the failure saying the seven cameras in the stands around the goal area were obstructed by the goalkeeper, defender and post.