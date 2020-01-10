Football: Reds can surpass Arsenal 'Invincibles' mark, says former Liverpool star Luis Garcia

SINGAPORE - Move over Arsenal, there will soon be a new team of Invincibles.

Liverpool are currently unbeaten in 37 Premier League games - 12 behind the record of 49 set by Arsenal in 2004 - and former Reds hero Luis Garcia believes Jurgen Klopp's men can eclipse the Gunners' feat.

Garcia, who played 122 games and scored 30 goals for Liverpool from 2004 to 2007, told The Straits Times on Friday (Jan 10): "Yeah, definitely. It's because of the way they look on the field.

"They have so much confidence, and even though in some games they don't play at their best and struggle to get the result - they still always get the result.

"And at the moment, they have momentum too."

Arsene Wenger's Arsenal did not lose a league match during the 2003-2004 season - they went on to claim the title with 26 wins and 12 draws - and their unbeaten run was eventually ended when they lost 2-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Oct 24, 2004.

Garcia, 41, is in town as a club ambassador for the official launch of the Liverpool FC Store in Bugis Junction.

The Spaniard fondly remembered by Liverpool fans for playing a key role in the club's Champions League triumph in 2005.

He was the Reds' top scorer in the campaign with five goals, including a spectacular winning goal against Juventus in the quarter-final and the famous "ghost goal" which saw them eliminate Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in the semi-final.

Liverpool would go on to memorably beat AC Milan on penalties in the final, dubbed the Miracle of Istanbul, having rallied back to 3-3 after trailing by three goals at half-time.

The LFC store opened its doors in December 2019. The Singapore store is one of only four outside of Britain, with the others in Dublin, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok.