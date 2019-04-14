Football: Redmond double helps Southampton beat timid Wolves 3-1

SOUTHAMPTON, England (REUTERS) - Southampton made a big step towards securing top-flight football next season after two first-half goals from Nathan Redmond steered them towards a 3-1 Premier League home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (April 13).

The result left the Saints 16th on 36 points from 33 games, eight above the relegation zone, while Wolves stayed eighth on 47 points from 33 games.

Redmond fired Southampton ahead in the second minute when he poked the ball into the roof of the net at the near post after James Ward-Prowse released Josh Sims on the right flank and the winger delivered a sharp low cross.

Wolves piled on the pressure after falling behind and drew level in the 28th minute as central defender Willy Boly rose above his marker to head home a Joao Moutinho corner, but their joy was short-lived.

Redmond restored the home side's lead barely two minutes later with a dinked finish after a defence-splitting pass from Danny Ings, who again carved the visitors open in the 32nd minute only for Sims to drag his shot wide.

Second-half substitute Shane Long sealed the contest in the 71st minute with an opportunist finish from three metres out, steering in a scrambled Maya Yoshida effort after the Japanese defender saw his initial overhead kick blocked.