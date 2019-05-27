Football: Record turnout for ITE coaching clinic led by Fandi Ahmad

SINGAPORE - Fandi Ahmad signing autographs after leading 142 parent-and-child pairs into the Singapore Book of Records during a football coaching clinic at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus at Ang Mo Kio on Friday (May 24).

The turnout was the largest gathering of parents and children at a football clinic. Fandi was one of the coaches at the event organised by the ITE, adidas and Admiralty CSC to mark the eighth year of football programmes at the campus.

The participants were parents and children from ITE's community partners in football, such as Singapore Premier League side Balestier Khalsa, private football schools like LFA Football Academy and Real Madrid Football Academy, and the Ayer Rajah Community Sports Club.

Fandi, who is also the national Under-23 coach, has been an ITE sports ambassador since 2010.