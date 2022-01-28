Football: Recalled Taremi gives Iran Asia's first World Cup 2022 qualification berth

HONG KONG (AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS) - Iran on Thursday (Jan 27) became the first Asian team to reach World Cup 2022 in Qatar, while South Korea also moved to the brink of qualification for November's showpiece.

The Iranians secured the three points they needed with a 1-0 home win over rivals Iraq with Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, recalled after an earlier bust-up with coach Dragan Skocic, netting.

The match was also significant as Iranian women were allowed for the first time in almost three years to attend a Team Melli match in Teheran.

Ten thousand tickets, of which two thousand were exclusive to women, were available for the clash at the Azadi Stadium.

Meanwhile, Cho Gue-sung's goal yesterday earned Paulo Bento's side, two points adrift of Iran (19) in Group A, a 1-0 away win over Lebanon.

The Taeguk Warriors, missing injured star duo Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan, had to work hard to overcome their opponents.

But the victory means the South Koreans are at least certain of a place in the play-offs. Bento's men could have joined Iran in punching their ticket to Qatar but the United Arab Emirates, in third, beat Syria 2-0 in Dubai to move to nine points from seven games.

Cho scored the game's only goal when he latched on to Hwang Ui-jo's low curling cross from the left, with the forward steering the ball home from close range.

Lebanon were far from outplayed, however, with brothers Alexander and Felix Melki both striking the woodwork for Ivan Hasek's side.

In Group B, Australia thrashed bottom side Vietnam 4-0 in Melbourne but remain in third place (14 points) after second-placed Japan (15) downed a poor China side 2-0 at Saitama Stadium.

The Socceroos cruised past the Vietnamese, on zero points and out of the running, via goals by Jamie Maclaren, Tom Rogic, Craig Goodwin and Riley McGree, even though coach Graham Arnold was absent after going into isolation following his positive Covid-19 test.

"I can't be more pleased with the energy," said assistant coach Rene Meulensteen. "We knew it was going to be a challenge because that's what international football is about."